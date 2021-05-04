DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.52 ($58.25).

SHL traded up €0.94 ($1.11) on Tuesday, reaching €48.42 ($56.96). The company had a trading volume of 783,714 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.54.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

