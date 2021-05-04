DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.52 ($58.25).

SHL traded up €0.94 ($1.11) on Tuesday, reaching €48.42 ($56.96). The company had a trading volume of 783,714 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.54.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

