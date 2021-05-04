DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

DZS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 4,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

