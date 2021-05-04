East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,904 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.30% of East West Bancorp worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.