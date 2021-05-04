East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. 552,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

