Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Eaton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

ETN traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

