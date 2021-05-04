Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 577,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,361. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.