Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 139,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,426. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
