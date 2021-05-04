Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 139,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,426. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.