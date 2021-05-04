Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. 225,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.21.
