Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE EXG remained flat at $$9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,323. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
