Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE EXG remained flat at $$9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,323. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

