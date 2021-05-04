EBCoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $3.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

EBCoin Coin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

EBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

