EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $261,917.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.73 or 1.00071022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00207786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001873 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

