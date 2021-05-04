EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

EDRVF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

