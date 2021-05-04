Electromed (ELMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect Electromed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electromed alerts:

ELMD stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Electromed has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELMD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.