Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

