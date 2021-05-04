Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EKTAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

