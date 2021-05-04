Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $187.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $176.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

