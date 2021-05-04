Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

