Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit