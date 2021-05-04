Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 255,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 904,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 343,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $90.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

