Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EMMA remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Tuesday. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,723. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
