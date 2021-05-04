Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.63

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 728688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

