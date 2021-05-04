Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.54.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

