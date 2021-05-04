Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

