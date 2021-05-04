Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.
Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10.
About Enel Américas
