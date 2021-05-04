Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 7.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 46,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,960,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.