Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

EPAC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

