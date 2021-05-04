EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

