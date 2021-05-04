EnterCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $81,700.75 and approximately $116.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00843689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.67 or 0.09709471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044632 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

