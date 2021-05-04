Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown Sells 16,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00.
Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 74,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
