Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown Sells 16,000 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 74,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

