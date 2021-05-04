Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 6,912,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

