Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,230. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.