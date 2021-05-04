Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,737. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

