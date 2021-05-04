Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $21.99 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.