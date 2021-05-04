Equalizer Trading 89.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00004596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 89.6% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $3.72 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.63 or 0.01165612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00734736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,446.51 or 0.99843486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

