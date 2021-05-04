Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.45. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 220.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

