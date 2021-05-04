Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $25.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.