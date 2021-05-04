Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

