Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Everi stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

