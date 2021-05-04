Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $203.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

