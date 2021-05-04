Equities Analysts Set Expectations for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

MGRC opened at $82.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

