Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

