Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.59 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.20.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

