ESL Trust Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Tompkins Financial accounts for approximately 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,142. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

