ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Position Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,636,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

