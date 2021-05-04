Ethan Allen Interiors’ (ETH) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

ETH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $769.29 million, a P/E ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

