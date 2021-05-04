Ethernity Chain Achieves Market Cap of $166.86 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $23.33 or 0.00042390 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $166.86 million and $17.63 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,152,018 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

