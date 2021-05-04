Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.