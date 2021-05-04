Evedo (EVED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.02 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Evedo has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

