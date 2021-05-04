Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eventbrite and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.12%. KLDiscovery has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.65 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -27.83 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

