EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $33,578.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

