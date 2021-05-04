Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.13 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Everest has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $78.13 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00265783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01174540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.75 or 0.00728354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,290.27 or 1.00171977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

