EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EverQuote stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 39,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,528. The firm has a market cap of $947.65 million, a P/E ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

